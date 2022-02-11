Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 07:18 pm
PSL 7: Multan Sultans opts to field against Lahore Qalandars | MS VS LQ

MS VS LQ: Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the 17th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. 

MS VS LQ

Sultans, the defending champions, appear confident going into the match, as they look to maintain their top spot on the points table.

When the two teams met in Karachi last time, Qalandars lost, and the Shaheen Afridi-led side will try to end Sultans’ unbeaten streak today.

So far, ten matches have been played between the two teams, with Sultans winning six and Qalandars winning four.

Match Detail

17th Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 11th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for LQ VS MS

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal.

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah.

For live score update – CLICK HERE

