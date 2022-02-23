PSL 7: Multan Sultans won by 28-run against Lahore Qalandars | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Multan Sultans won by 28 runs against Lahore Qalandars in the qualifier match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Multan bowlers kept things tight since they started chasing the target. With Lahore’s score at 17 runs, left-arm spinner Asif Afridi removed opener Abdullah Shafique.

Fakhar Zaman and Kamran Ghulam formed a minor alliance, but Kamran was ousted. As Lahore’s situation worsens, Mohammad Hafeez was dismissed for zero.

Lahore stayed in the game thanks to a 54-run partnership between Harry Brook and Fakhar. Dahani was the game-changer, when he struck out Harry for 13 runs and then sent the next hitter, Samit Patel, packing with a spectacular catch.

Following then, the Sultans absolutely took control of the game, since the other hitters had no idea how to hit boundaries against Multan’s outstanding bowling.

Dahani was outstanding with figures of 3-19, Willey picked two, while Rumman Raees, Khushdil Shah, and Asif each picked one.

After deciding to bowl first, Lahore Qalandars created early pressure, scoring 163 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs, thanks to Rilee Rossouw’s blistering 65 runs.

Both the pacers and spinners from Lahore bowled well, keeping things tight for the in-form Multan hitters.

Shaheen handed off the second over to off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez, who immediately demonstrated his ability to bowl to left-handed batters by picking out Masood on the first ball.

Rizwan, like in the previous game versus United, played intelligently and in accordance with the situation. He kept the early pressure going without taking any chances and varied the strike.

Aamer Azamt hit 33 runs off 22 balls, Rizwan hit 53 runs off 51 balls, and Rossuw hit 65 runs off 42 balls, including seven fours and one six, to help Multan reach 163.

Hafeez was outstanding with the ball, bowling great figures of 1-16 in four overs.

Match Details

Qualifier Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultan

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 23rd February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for LQ vs MS