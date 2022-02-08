Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Ejaz Wasim Bakhri Reporter

08th Feb, 2022. 05:51 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: PCB is grateful to people of Karachi for making PSL 2022 successful

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) thanked Karachi cricket fans, district administration and law enforcement agencies for their full cooperation in the first phase of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Ejaz Wasim Bakhri Reporter

08th Feb, 2022. 05:51 pm
National Stadium Karachi

© PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) thanked Karachi cricket fans, district administration and law enforcement agencies for their full cooperation in the first phase of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

The first phase of the PSL 2022 was played from January 27 to February 7 at the National Stadium Karachi.

Salman Naseer, Director PSL 7 said, “We would like to thank all the civil and security agencies for their full cooperation during the first phase.

“I would also like to congratulate all the spectators who turned to the stadium.

“Despite allowing a limited number of entries, the National Stadium in Karachi maintained a strong cricket atmosphere.

“Residents of Karachi appreciated every ball thrown in the field.

“The event fully reflected the emotional commitment of the entire nation.”

Salman also revealed PCB’s plan for the Pakistan-Australia series at National Stadium Karachi.

He said, “Spectators of all ages will be allowed to enter the stadium for the scheduled Pakistan v Australia Test match in Karachi,”

“PCB values ​​and respects its fans. He would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff of PCB who worked tirelessly for the first phase of the event.” He concluded.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

3 hours ago
WATCH: Multan Sultans players enjoy dancing to Sindhi Cultural Music

Multan Sultans have played five matches in the Karachi leg and have...
3 hours ago
I don't care what people thought, says unvaccinated Patrizia Kummer

Patrizia Kummer, an unvaccinated Swiss snowboarder who competed in the Beijing Olympics...
3 hours ago
Chinese women's Asian Cup win sparks calls for gender pay equality

The Asian Cup win of China's women's football team has generated calls...
3 hours ago
S. Korea to appeal to CAS over Olympic short track 'injustice'

South Korea's sports organisation announced Tuesday that it will appeal to the...
4 hours ago
US freestyle skier chases Olympic glory after near-fatal car crash

US freestyle skier Colby Stevenson said Tuesday he wants to put his...
4 hours ago
Thank you Karachi, says Erin Holland on her last day in Karachi

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland once again took the internet by storm...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Rita Ora is to join the Beauty and the Beast Series

We just reviewed the cast roster, and there's someone we didn't see...
4 mins ago
Lamar Odom talks about son’s death on Celebrity Big Brother Show

Lamar Odom talked about his late son Jayden’s death with his Celebrity Big...
Sushmita Sen
8 mins ago
Watch Sushmita Sen responds to her baby niece enjoying Chunari Chunari

Sushmita Sen has reacted to a post by her sister-in-law and fellow...
Ayesha Omar is setting fitness goals in this intense workout video
8 mins ago
Ayesha Omar is setting fitness goals in this intense workout video

Ayesha Omar is setting tough fitness standards for her fans, as her recent...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600