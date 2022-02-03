PSL 7: PCB requests NCOC to allow 50% audience for Lahore leg matches

PSL 7: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has requested the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to allow a 50% audience during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 Lahore leg matches.

The PCB is confident that the NCOC will approve an increase in attendance because the Covid-19 situation in Lahore appears to be better than in Karachi.

The sources said, “A decision is expected within the next couple of days.”

The playoffs and final will be held in Lahore, which will host 19 PSL 2022 matches.

For PSL 7 matches in Karachi, NCOC reduced the number of people allowed in the stadium to 25%, and minors under the age of 12 were also prevented from entering the stadium as soon as the competition began.

Initially, the NCOC allowed 100% attendance, but due to an unexpected increase of Omicron variant cases, the NCOC was obliged to change its mind.

Spectators are permitted to enter the stadium subject to tight safety rules, including the requirement of vaccination.

