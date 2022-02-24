Adsence Ads 300X250
24th Feb, 2022. 07:34 pm
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi opts to bat against Islamabad United | PZ vs IU

PZ vs IU: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United in the first eliminator of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

PZ vs IU
Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan. In the current PSL, both teams have played two matches, with each team winning one match.

The winning team will face Lahore Qalandars, while the losing team will be eliminated from the PSL 2022.

Match Details

First Eliminator Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 24th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for IU vs PZ

Islamabad United

Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Zameer

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt

For the PSL 2022 live score update – Click Here

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

