PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi opts to bat against Islamabad United | PZ vs IU

PZ vs IU: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United in the first eliminator of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan. In the current PSL, both teams have played two matches, with each team winning one match.

The winning team will face Lahore Qalandars, while the losing team will be eliminated from the PSL 2022.

Match Details

First Eliminator Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 24th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for IU vs PZ