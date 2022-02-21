PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi opts to bat against Multan Sultans | MS vs PZ
MS vs PZ: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 29th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
MS vs PZ: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 29th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Lahore Qalandars are in second place on the points table and have just defeated Islamabad United by 66 runs. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, had a strong outing after defeating the same team by ten runs a few days ago.
Both franchises will be seeking to finalise their lineups before the crucial play-offs begin on February 23. Both teams are loaded with power hitters, so expect another high-scoring matchup.
Match Details
30th Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 21st February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Playing XIs for LQ vs PZ
Lahore Qalandars
Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Peshawar Zalmi
Hazratullah Zazai, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Muhammad Umar, Salman Irshad.
For PSL 2022 live score update – Click Here
For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news