Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 07:35 pm
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi opts to bat against Multan Sultans | MS vs PZ

MS vs PZ: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 29th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

MS vs PZ

Lahore Qalandars are in second place on the points table and have just defeated Islamabad United by 66 runs. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, had a strong outing after defeating the same team by ten runs a few days ago.

Both franchises will be seeking to finalise their lineups before the crucial play-offs begin on February 23. Both teams are loaded with power hitters, so expect another high-scoring matchup.

Match Details

30th Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 21st February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for LQ vs PZ

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Muhammad Umar, Salman Irshad.

4 hours ago
Footballers' union call for temporary concussion substitutes

Temporary concussion substitutes are needed to safeguard players because of the pressure...
5 hours ago
Babar Azam opens about King's poor performance

Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam has opened about the poor display of...
5 hours ago
Babar Azam, others to join Test squad on Wednesday

Pakistan national Test squad started their training at the National Stadium, Karachi...
6 hours ago
After Australian furore, Djokovic starts his season in Dubai

Novak Djokovic's season, derailed in January when he was deported from Australia, finally...
9 hours ago
After the game versus Wisconsin, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard erupts, and a brawl ensues

What appeared to be a routine college basketball game became a global...
9 hours ago
Yadav, Venkatesh star as India sweep T20 series against W. Indies

Batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer helped India beat West Indies by...

Will Smeed
1 min ago
PSL 7: 'PSL definitely allowed me to improve parts of my game,' says Will Smeed

PSL 7: Will Smeed who is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators,...
Janhvi Kapoor
4 mins ago
Janhvi Kapoor gives summer vibes in a yellow Saree!

Janhvi Kapoor's most recent outfit has us shouting "All hail to the...
WATCH: Aamir Liaquat enjoys a romantic date night with his wife Dania
13 mins ago
WATCH: Aamir Liaquat enjoys a romantic date night with his wife Syeda Dania Shah

Aamir Liaquat Hussian, who tied the knot for the third time, is...
Alia Bhatt
14 mins ago
Alia Bhatt recalls her early days audition when she was 9

Alia Bhatt, whose next film Gangubai Kathiawadi marks her first collaboration with...
