24th Feb, 2022. 09:13 pm
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi set 162-run target for Islamabad United | PZ vs IU

PZ vs IU: Peshawar Zalmi set 162-run target for Islamabad United in the first eliminator of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

PZ vs IU
The winning team will face Lahore Qalandars, while the losing team will be eliminated from the PSL 2022.

Match Details

First Eliminator Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 24th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for PZ vs IU

Islamabad United

Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Zameer

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt

