PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi set 162-run target for Islamabad United | PZ vs IU

PZ vs IU: Peshawar Zalmi set 162-run target for Islamabad United in the first eliminator of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The winning team will face Lahore Qalandars, while the losing team will be eliminated from the PSL 2022.

Match Details

First Eliminator Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 24th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for PZ vs IU