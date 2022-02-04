PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi set 174-run target for Karachi Kings | KK VS PZ
KK VS PZ: Peshawar Zalmi set a 174-run target for the Karachi Kings in the 11th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.
Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Peshawar Zalmi.
Match Details
11th Match: Karachi Kings VS Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 4th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Quetta Gladiators VS Islamabad United Pitch Report
The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Playing XIs for KK VS PZ
Karachi Kings
Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Amir
Peshawar Zalmi
Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler-Cademore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Arish Ali Khan, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad
