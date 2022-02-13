PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi won by 55-run against Karachi Kings | PZ VS KK

PZ VS KK: Peshawar Zalmi won by 55-run against Karachi Kings in the 19th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Liam Livingstone (R) celebrates the wicket of Karachi Kings’ Joe Clarke (2L) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 13, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

PZ VS KK: Peshawar Zalmi won by 55-run against Karachi Kings in the 19th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The Kings are at the bottom of the standings, with no points earned after failing to win a single game. The defeat to Zalmi on Sunday was their sixth in a row in PSL 7.

The Zalmi had set a 194-run target for the loss of six wickets after being asked to bat first, and they easily defended it as Kings scored 138 for the loss of the same wickets in 20 overs.

With 25 runs on the board, Kings’ lost their aggressive opener Sharjel Khan for 14 runs while chasing a mammoth 194-run total.

Babar and Joe Clarke put on a 55-run second-wicket stand, but Clarke was removed in 13.2 overs as the necessary run rate continued to rise.

Only Babar managed to score 59 runs off 46 balls, but he took too many dot balls, and no other batter was able to play a large innings.

Wahab Riaz and Salman Irshad both took two wickets.

Earlier, openers Hazratullah Zazai and Muhammad Haris got Peshawar Zalmi off to a blazing start, putting on a 97-run stand in the first ten overs. Haris scored 49 runs off 27 deliveries in his PSL 7 debut, including three fours and four sixes. Mohammad Nabi bowled him out.

The struggling Karachi Kings, who have already lost all four of their matches in the tournament, once again showed terrible fielding and dropped numerous catches.

Hazratullah Zazai hit a half-century in 41 balls, including six fours and one six. On 52, Qasim Akram fired him. After only 6 runs, Liam Livingstone was sent to the pavilion.

Shoaib Malik and Ben Cutting led their squad with 31 and 26 runs, respectively.

The tempo of the Karachi Kings Chris Jordan grabbed three wickets, and Muhammad Nabi, Umaid Asif, and Qasim Akram each took one. It’s worth noting that Kings dropped at least six catches during the game.

Babar Azam, the captain of the Karachi Kings, had won the toss and elected to bat first against Zalmi.

Both teams have met 16 times, with Karachi winning only 5 of the games and Peshawar winning 11 of them.

In the first leg of the competition, which was held in Karachi, the Kings lost all five matches. Peshawar won two of its five matches at National Stadium, including one versus Karachi Kings.

In the Karachi leg of the tournament, Zalmi, on the other hand, didn’t receive enough chances to cheer, and they’re only one point ahead of the 6th-placed Karachi Kings on the points table.

With both teams fighting for their lives in the competition and to keep their campaigns alive, expect them to go all-in on Sunday afternoon.

A loss will further jeopardise Karachi Kings’ hopes of being among the tournament’s contenders, while Peshawar, with four points from five games, isn’t in a comfortable situation either. Wahab Riaz, on the other hand, has fewer worries than Babar, who was named captain of the Kings just before the season began.

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Muhammad Haris, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Butting, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Muhammad Umar

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Qasim Akram, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com