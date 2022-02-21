PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi won the match against Lahore Qalandars | LQ vs PZ

LQ vs PZ: Peshawar Zalmi won the match in the super over against Lahore Qalandars in the 29th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Shoaib Malik, who was chasing a modest six-run target in the Super Over, struck Shaheen Afridi for two fours in the first two deliveries of the over, helping Zalmi win the nail-biting match.

Lahore Qalandars set a low aim of six runs in the super over against Peshawar Zalmi after Shaheen Afridi’s magnificent knock brought the match to super overs.

Wahab Riaz outclassed Fakhar Zaman and Harry Brook, limiting them to a six-run total.

Against Peshawar Zalmi, Shaheen Afridi’s blazing 20-ball 39 took the match to the super over.

The batting line-up of Peshawar Zalmi failed to deliver against an in-form Lahore Qalandars. Mohammad Harris and Hazratullah Zazai, the Zalmi’s openers, failed to get the Zalmi off to a flying start against the world-class bowling of the Lahore Qalandars.

Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik were both dismissed by spinner Fawad Ahmed. In four overs, the right-arm spinner only gave up 26 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi’s top scorer was Shoaib Malik, who hit 32 runs in 28 balls.

LQ vs PZ Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Fawad Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Wahab Riaz (c), Khalid Usman, Amad Butt, Muhammad Umar, Arshad Iqbal

