PSL 7 Points Table After Karachi vs Lahore | Match 26

LAHORE: Karachi Kings have set a massive 150-run target for Lahore Qalandars in match 26 of the HBL Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Playing XIs for KK vs LQ

Lahore Qalandars Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan Karachi Kings Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza

PSL 7 Points Table

Team M W L NRR PT NRR Multan Sultans 8 7 1 0 14 +0.642 Lahore Qalanders 7 5 2 0 10 +0.785 Peshawar Zalmi 9 5 4 0 10 -0.381 Islamabad United 8 4 4 0 8 +0.536 Quetta Gladiators 8 3 5 0 6 -0.285 Karachi Kings 8 0 8 0 0 -1.120

PSL 7 Points Table 202 Criteria

PSL 7 will be held using the double round-robin format. In the group stage, each team will face off against the other teams twice. The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the play-offs. The rules and regulations of the tournament are in accordance with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules.

As in previous seasons, or in any other ICC-approved franchise T20 league, the PSL Points Table 2022 implements the same points system. Rankings will be based on the total number of points gained in the group stage after 10 matches. On to the following round, which will be played by the top four PSL teams. For a win, two points will be awarded; for a draw, one point will be awarded; and for a loss, no points will be awarded. If a game ends in a draw, a super over will be held.

The following criteria will determine the ranking of the teams in the group stages:

The team with the highest points at the end of the group stage will finish in the first position. If teams have an equal number of points, then the team with a higher net run rate will finish higher. In case, the points and the net run rate are equal. The team with the highest number of wins in the group stage will finish higher. If the above criteria are equal as well, then the team with fewer losses will finish higher in the table. If all the criteria remain equal. The result of the head-to-head between the two teams will determine the league position.