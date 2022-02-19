Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 10:10 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7 Points table After Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United | Match 27

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 10:10 pm
PSL 7 Points table

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United – 27th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Playing XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan

PSL 7 Points table

TeamMWLNRRPTNRR
Multan Sultans981016+1.226
Lahore Qalanders963012+0.852
Peshawar Zalmi954010-0.381
Islamabad United94508+0.101
Quetta Gladiators93606-0.
Karachi Kings91802-0.862

PSL Points Table 2022 Criteria

PSL 7 will be held using the double round-robin format. In the group stage, each team will face off against the other teams twice. The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the play-offs. The rules and regulations of the tournament are in accordance with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules.

As in previous seasons, or in any other ICC-approved franchise T20 league, the PSL Points Table 2022 implements the same points system. Rankings will be based on the total number of points gained in the group stage after 10 matches. On to the following round, which will be played by the top four PSL teams. For a win, two points will be awarded; for a draw, one point will be awarded; and for a loss, no points will be awarded. If a game ends in a draw, a super over will be held.

The following criteria will determine the ranking of the teams in the group stages:

  1. The team with the highest points at the end of the group stage will finish in the first position.
  2. If teams have an equal number of points, then the team with a higher net run rate will finish higher.
  3. In case, the points and the net run rate are equal. The team with the highest number of wins in the group stage will finish higher.
  4. If the above criteria are equal as well, then the team with fewer losses will finish higher in the table.
  5. If all the criteria remain equal. The result of the head-to-head between the two teams will determine the league position.

Get the Latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on Bolnews.com.

Read More

7 hours ago
Rohit Sharma named new Test captain

On Saturday, Rohit Sharma was chosen India's Test captain, one of the...
7 hours ago
India rests Kohli, Pant for next four T20Is

A board member informed AFP on Saturday that former India captain Virat...
7 hours ago
Rashid Khan to play his last PSL match tonight

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan will not be available for Lahore Qalandars during...
9 hours ago
Shadab Khan ruled out of tonight's clash with United

Asif Ali will continue to lead the team as skipper Shadab Khan...
11 hours ago
Kohli, Pant help India grab 8-run victory

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant's half-centuries helped India grab 8-run series win...
11 hours ago
New Zealand wins first Test against South Africa in 18 years

New Zealand thrashed South Africa for the first time since 2004 on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Cockpit
11 mins ago
Watch Video: Unruly Passenger Attempts to Enter Cockpit, Open Plane Door

On Sunday, an American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency...
Groom
15 mins ago
Watch Video: Groom bursts into tears, When the bride walks in

A touching video of a groom falling down in tears at the...
Watch Video
18 mins ago
Watch Video: Homeless Dadi Offers Money For Food Given to Her, Leaves Internet Heartbroken. 

A video has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens depressed. The...
Ox Fight
22 mins ago
Watch Video: What Happens Next After A Bull Interrupts An Intense Ox Fight

A video of a wild animal battle has gone viral on social...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600