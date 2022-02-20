Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 05:44 pm
PSL 7 Points table after Quetta Vs Karachi | Match 28

PSL 7 Points table: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings – 28th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

PSL 7 Points table

Playing XIs:

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Hassan Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Khurram Shahzad.

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby, Rohail Nazir,Qasim Akram, , Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Usman Shinwari, Mir Hamza

PSL 7 Points table

TeamMWLNRRPTNRR
Multan Sultans981016+1.226
Lahore Qalanders963012+0.852
Peshawar Zalmi954010-0.381
Islamabad United94508+0.101
Quetta Gladiators93606-0.
Karachi Kings91802-0.862

PSL Points Table 2022 Criteria

PSL 7 will be held using the double round-robin format. In the group stage, each team will face off against the other teams twice. The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the play-offs. The rules and regulations of the tournament are in accordance with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules.

As in previous seasons, or in any other ICC-approved franchise T20 league, the PSL Points Table 2022 implements the same points system. Rankings will be based on the total number of points gained in the group stage after 10 matches. On to the following round, which will be played by the top four PSL teams. For a win, two points will be awarded; for a draw, one point will be awarded; and for a loss, no points will be awarded. If a game ends in a draw, a super over will be held.

The following criteria will determine the ranking of the teams in the group stages:

  1. The team with the highest points at the end of the group stage will finish in the first position.
  2. If teams have an equal number of points, then the team with a higher net run rate will finish higher.
  3. In case, the points and the net run rate are equal. The team with the highest number of wins in the group stage will finish higher.
  4. If the above criteria are equal as well, then the team with fewer losses will finish higher in the table.
  5. If all the criteria remain equal. The result of the head-to-head between the two teams will determine the league position.

