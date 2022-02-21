PSL 7: ‘PSL definitely allowed me to improve parts of my game,’ says Will Smeed

PSL 7: Will Smeed who is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators, has praised the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and mentioned that it has helped him develop his skills.

Smeed made these comments during an interview with a local news channel, he said.” It’s been an awesome opportunity for me, I think it’s definitely allowed me to improve parts of my game that needed improving. And, I feel like coming out here fast tracks that improvement.

The bowling standard is awesome, and it’s a different condition, I think everything sort of adds up to it being a great learning opportunity as well as a great opportunity to play,”

With scores of 99 and 97, the 20-year-old had a terrific day at the plate, scoring 240 runs in six innings. Smeed said he isn’t concerned about individual records despite missing opportunities to score in the hundreds on both times.

“For me, the frustration didn’t come from missing my 100, It came from losing both those games. I’ve never played cricket for individual milestones. It’s always been about winning as a team and to lose both those games was gusting. It made no difference whether I got 97, 99, or 100 to me as long as we were winning, I’d be happy,” he said.

Throughout the event, the opening batter stated his happiness with the arrangements in Pakistan.

“From the moment I got here, I felt so welcome and so well looked after. I’ve felt completely safe the whole time. There have been no times where I’ve been wired or anything like that. And you can tell how passionate the country is about cricket as well. It must be awesome for people here to have cricket back here and especially with Australia coming soon that’ll be amazing for the country,” he said.

When asked about sharing a changing room with Sir Vivian Richards, the young batter stated that he is a legend who is always willing to speak and give his knowledge.

“He’s a legend of the game. So, he’s been a great person to learn from and he’s awesome to have around. He brings great energy. And if you just want to have a chat, you can have a chat with them. If you want to talk about cricket, he’s always happy to talk about that. So yeah, he’s a great man,” said Smeed.

Despite his outstanding performances, Will noted that England’s white-ball squad has an amazing amount of depth, which means he will have to wait a long time to make the cut.

“I think that the England white-ball squad at the moment is so strong, and as I said, for me, it’s just about performing and the games I’m playing in and seeing where that can take me. I think there’s a long list of guys above me who still aren’t playing. So, will see how this summer goes. But should the opportunity arise, I, by anyone’s hand-offs, come back here and play for England. I think representing your country is every cricketer’s goal,” he mentioned.

“I think for me, at the moment, it’s just about performing in the games I’m playing and not thinking too much about anything else. Obviously, the fact that those guys played here before making their debuts, sort of brings it closer to home. But for me, it’s just about going out and performing for whoever I’m playing for,” he concluded.

