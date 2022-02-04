Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 07:34 pm
PSL 7: ‘PSL is a high standard tournament’, says Tim David

PSL 7: Tim David, a Singaporean cricketer who is playing for Multan Sultans in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, called the batting and bowling quality in the league as ‘of high standards’.

Tim David

Tim David. © Cricket News

In an interview, Tim David talked about his outstanding batting efforts and his key catch against the Quetta Gladiators that sealed Multan’s victory

With seven runs needed in two balls, the match between Quetta and Multan was hanging by a thread. The No. 10 hitter, Naseem Shah, pulled a short delivery from David Willey towards the leg-side, and Tim David collected it just on the edge of the boundary.

Tim David said, “It is a high standard tournament, the competition is really hot and as an overseas player you got to be at your best game to compete here.”

When asked about his path to cricket, he said that his father was the one who encouraged him to take up the sport.

He also stated that he grew up in Australia and admired Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, and Shane Warne.

Tim David also discussed Multan Sultans’ victory in the first four games of the tournament.

“The team is settled, the guys are willing to do their roles for the best of the team and no one is looking for their success. We had different players contributing, Khushdil and Imran Tahir chipped in well and our seam bowling has also been good.”

He praised the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan by saying, “The leadership from Rizwan has been really good, he has talked about that it does not matter what happens at the toss as long as we play our best cricket. It has been some really good belief from the team to go out and do our best.”

Tim David also shared his thoughts from his time in Pakistan.

“I have enjoyed how much the Pakistani players have embraced the overseas players and particularly me, so I have enjoyed spending time with the guys.”

