PSL 7: ‘PSL is right up there as one of the best in the world,’ says James Foster

PSL 7: James Foster, the coach of Peshawar Zalmi, has praised the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a premier T20 league with "off the charts" cricket quality.

Foster praised Mohammad Haris, the young batting sensation, and Shoaib Malik, the seasoned veteran, for his illustrious limited-overs career.

“The hospitality [in Pakistan] is pretty brilliant, top-level and cricket, which is ultimately what we’re here for, is been off the charts. It’s every time I come here, the standard of cricket is just through the roof. The ability and the talent on the show are incredible. So, it’s been an absolute pleasure to be here for a full season again,” said James Foster.

“PSL is right up there as one of the best in the world. If we just continue to watch all the games, the standard of cricket is right up there, and there’s an immense talent,” the former England cricketer said.

Foster took over as captain from ex-West Indies captain Darren Sammy, who led the team to their first title win and remained with the franchise as a coach until the last edition.

Haris impressed Foster so much that he ranked the 20-year-old as a “superstar” after he scored 49, 29, and 70 in three knocks for Peshawar Zalmi.

“His attitude has been phenomenal. The way he conducted himself. He brings energy and his ability is frightening. It’s very exciting to see someone with the fearless brand of cricket that he plays. He is a very confident young man, I think having genuine confidence in your ability, you don’t always see that in a lot of players. But for a young man to have that, is very encouraging for the future.” he said.

“Pakistan is very, very fortunate to have the likes of Harris waiting in the wings, and Azam Khan as well,” he added.

Foster admires Malik’s athleticism and admires the elder statesman’s attitude to the game, adding that he appears much younger than his age. Furthermore, he stated that it is not only about what Malik provides to the field, but also about his presence in the locker room and as a mentor, which is critical for player development.

“I couldn’t speak highly enough of Shoaib Malik, everything that he brings to this site and any side that is played in the past is nothing short. It’s not just about his performances, but it’s also what he brings outside of his performances to the side, the way he speaks to players, the knowledge that he brings, the calmness that he brings,” he said while mentioning the contributions of the veteran.

“There’s a saying age is just a number. It truly is. If you’re still hungry, you still want to get better want to improve and you’re fit enough, then why can’t you go on? Like Shoaib, he is very agile, is one of our better fields in our side, still a phenomenal bowler, he scores runs under pressure, he is the overall package,” he added.

