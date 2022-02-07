Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:01 pm
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators opts to field against Lahore Qalandars | QG VS LQ

QG VS LQ: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the 15th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

QG VS LQ

Match Details

15th Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 7th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Quetta Gladiators Vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for QG VS LQ

Quetta Gladiators 

James Vince, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Abdul Bangalzai

Lahore Qalandars

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

