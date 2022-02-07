PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators opts to field against Lahore Qalandars | QG VS LQ

QG VS LQ: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the 15th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Match Details

15th Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: 7th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Quetta Gladiators Vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for QG VS LQ