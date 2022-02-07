PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators opts to field against Lahore Qalandars | QG VS LQ
QG VS LQ: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the 15th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.
QG VS LQ: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the 15th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.
Match Details
15th Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 7th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Quetta Gladiators Vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report
The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Playing XIs for QG VS LQ
Quetta Gladiators
James Vince, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Abdul Bangalzai
Lahore Qalandars
Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
For live PSL 2022 score – Click Here
For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news