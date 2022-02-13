PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators set 152-run target for Lahore Qalandars | QG VS LQ
QG VS LQ: Quetta Gladiators set 142-run target for the Lahore Qalandars in the 20th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to field first against Quetta Gladiators.
Match Details
20th Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 13th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Key Players of both teams
Quetta Gladiators
Jason Roy, James Vince, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah
Lahore Qalandars
Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Zaman Khan
Playing XI
Quetta Gladiators
Ahsan Ali, Jason Roy, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Luke Wood, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar
Lahore Qalandars
Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
