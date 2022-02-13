Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 09:22 pm
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators set 152-run target for Lahore Qalandars | QG VS LQ

QG VS LQ: Quetta Gladiators set 142-run target for the Lahore Qalandars in the 20th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

LQ VS QG

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to field first against Quetta Gladiators.

Match Details

20th Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 13th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Key Players of both teams

Quetta Gladiators 

Jason Roy, James Vince, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah

Lahore Qalandars 

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Zaman Khan

Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators

Ahsan Ali, Jason Roy, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Luke Wood, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar

Lahore Qalandars 

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

For PSL 2022 live score update – Click Here

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on GOOGLE NEWS.

Download BOL News App for latest news

