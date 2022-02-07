Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 11:29 pm
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators won by 7-wicket against Lahore Qalandars | QG VS LQ

QG VS LQ: Quetta Gladiators won by 7-wicket against Lahore Qalandars in the 15th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

QG VS LQ

Jason Roy, the batter for the Quetta Gladiators, shone brightest as he guided his team to victory.

Qalandars set up a big total, giving Gladiators a 205-run target, thanks to Fakhar Zaman’s half-century.

After losing the toss, Shaheen Shah Afridi was given the opportunity to bat first, and the Qalandars were able to amass over 200 runs for the cost of only five wickets.

Fakhar scored 70 runs off 45 balls, including three fours and three sixes, while Abdullah Shafiq scored 32 runs off 27 balls, including one four and two sixes.

The wickets began to tumble in the eighth over, when Ghulam Mudassir took the first and most important wicket of Abdullah (32), who was cruising with his opening partner Fakhar.

Iftikhar Ahmed took the wicket of Kamran Ghulam (19) in the 12th over, putting pressure on the Qalandars.

Mohammad Hafeez was the third man to go for eight runs off four balls, and Mudassir was the guy who dismissed him. Luke Wood took Philip Salt’s (8) scalp for the fourth time. In the 17th over, Mudassir dismissed Fakhar (70).

Match Details

15th Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 7th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Quetta Gladiators Vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for QG VS LQ

Quetta Gladiators

James Vince, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Abdul Bangalzai

Lahore Qalandars

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

