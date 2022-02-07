PSL 7: Ramiz Raja praise NCOC’s revise COVID restrictions for Lahore PSL, watch

PSL 7: Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) decision to increase spectator capacity from 25% to 50% during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 Lahore leg matches on Monday.

PSL 7: Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) decision to increase spectator capacity from 25% to 50% during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 Lahore leg matches on Monday.

Raja said in a statement that he hopes the stadium will be packed with a “good crowd.”

The former cricketer was particularly pleased to know that youngsters under the age of 12 will be permitted entry to the stadium, noting that these cricket festivals are intended for kids. “I am glad the NCOC has allowed them to enter the stadium.”

The PCB chief expressed hope that the Lahore leg matches will be as enjoyable as the Karachi leg matches, but noted that the authorities had created a master plan for cricket fans during PSL 7, but that it could not be implemented due to COVID-related constraints.

The NCOC announced on Monday that 50 percent completely vaccinated spectators would be allowed at the Gaddafi Stadium till February 15, and 100 percent fully vaccinated people will be allowed starting February 16.

The Lahore leg matches, which will be played entirely under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium, will begin on February 10 with the undefeated Multan Sultans taking on the Peshawar Zalmi.

Shedding light on the pitch conditions, he said: “If the pitches are not good then the quality of cricket will not be good.”

He stated that he personally observed the pitch preparation today and that he will do his best to make nice pitches.

“Only good pitches can make us a great team,” Ramiz Raja reiterated.

