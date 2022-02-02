PSL 7: Ramiz Raja reacts to an upset little fan’s viral video, watch

An 11-year-old cricket fan recently expressed his displeasure in a video, addressing PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, after being denied entry to a PSL match at Karachi's National Stadium.

Ramiz Raja was touched by the little boy’s tearful video, and he responded to the 11-year-old, describing the difficult circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muhammad Hamza, a little boy, made a video outside National Stadium as he waited to see live cricket action, but he was disappointed. COVID-19 protocols prevented the young fan, who was under the age of 12, from entering the stadium.

Addressing PCB Chairman, the disheartened boy said, “We came to the National Stadium today, but we are not allowed to enter the stadium. We are standing outside.”

Giving a suggestion to Ramiz Raja, the boy said, “I want to say that at least on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you should allow us.”

“If you allow us [to watch the match], it is fine. Otherwise, what is the point of PSL?”, questioned the disgruntled fan.

Replying to the fan, Ramiz Raja said, “Hamza, I watched your video and I appreciate your emotions. Your love for PSL is evident in the video.”

“Unfortunately, the scenario is different due to COVID-19 and fans under the age of 12 are not allowed to watch the match. Otherwise, in normal conditions, you would have been watching all the matches live in the stadium.”

“You are right. Pakistan Super League is actually perked up due to the presence of children and the reason for organizing this league is also to make the new generation take interest in cricket, to make them come to the ground so that they can watch the players.”

“I understand your problem and I am also very emotional. I have talked to the concerned departments to find room to let under-12 fans watch the matches. But rules are rules, Hamza. We appreciate your emotions and passion. That’s why I felt the need to talk to you directly.”

“All the best. I hope that you will be watching these matches on television and when you will move forward in life, along with good studies, you will also become a good cricketer.”

The PSL 2022 is now being played in Karachi, with a small crowd to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 spreading.

