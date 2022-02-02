Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:30 pm

PSL 7: Ramiz Raja reacts to an upset little fan’s viral video, watch

An 11-year-old cricket fan recently expressed his displeasure in a video, addressing PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, after being denied entry to a PSL match at Karachi's National Stadium.

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:30 pm
Ramiz Raja

© PSL YouTube

An 11-year-old cricket fan recently expressed his displeasure in a video, addressing PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, after being denied entry to a PSL match at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Ramiz Raja was touched by the little boy’s tearful video, and he responded to the 11-year-old, describing the difficult circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muhammad Hamza, a little boy, made a video outside National Stadium as he waited to see live cricket action, but he was disappointed. COVID-19 protocols prevented the young fan, who was under the age of 12, from entering the stadium.

Addressing PCB Chairman, the disheartened boy said, “We came to the National Stadium today, but we are not allowed to enter the stadium. We are standing outside.”

Giving a suggestion to Ramiz Raja, the boy said, “I want to say that at least on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you should allow us.”

“If you allow us [to watch the match], it is fine. Otherwise, what is the point of PSL?”, questioned the disgruntled fan.

Replying to the fan, Ramiz Raja said, “Hamza, I watched your video and I appreciate your emotions. Your love for PSL is evident in the video.”

“Unfortunately, the scenario is different due to COVID-19 and fans under the age of 12 are not allowed to watch the match. Otherwise, in normal conditions, you would have been watching all the matches live in the stadium.”

“You are right. Pakistan Super League is actually perked up due to the presence of children and the reason for organizing this league is also to make the new generation take interest in cricket, to make them come to the ground so that they can watch the players.”

“I understand your problem and I am also very emotional. I have talked to the concerned departments to find room to let under-12 fans watch the matches. But rules are rules, Hamza. We appreciate your emotions and passion. That’s why I felt the need to talk to you directly.”

“All the best. I hope that you will be watching these matches on television and when you will move forward in life, along with good studies, you will also become a good cricketer.”

Watch

The PSL 2022 is now being played in Karachi, with a small crowd to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 spreading.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Sarfaraz Ahmed lashes out at Salman Butt after he criticized his captaincy, watch

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of the Quetta Gladiators, has retaliated against former...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: Umpire Faisal Afridi gets suspended by PCB for violating PSL's Bio-Bubble

PSL 7: For violating the event's health and safety rules, PCB Elite...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars set 200-run target for Peshawar Zalmi | PZ vs LQ

PZ vs LQ: Lahore Qalandars set 200-run target for Peshawar Zalmi in...
2 hours ago
Suranga Lakmal will take retirement from international cricket after India tour

Suranga Lakmal, Sri Lanka's pacer, has decided to take retirement from international cricket following...
3 hours ago
'After the match, I was crying and so was Shaheen', says Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali, the Pakistan fast bowler, has disclosed that he and Shaheen...
4 hours ago
Misbah-ul-Haq explains why he picked Mohammad Rizwan to open in T20s

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain and coach, explained his choice to promote...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Points Table 2022
4 mins ago
Latest PSL Points Table 2022 After Lahore Qalandars VS Peshawar Zalmi

PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans VS Islamabad United Check the...
Manipur Lottery Results
19 mins ago
Manipur Lottery Results Today 02.02.2022: Singam DAHLIA Evening Lottery Results

Only 13 Indian states are permitted to hold legal lotteries. Lotteries are...
Sambad Lottery Result
25 mins ago
Sambad Lottery  Result 02.02.2022: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle Evening

The Lottery Sambad Results for February 2, 2022 are now available. Keep...
Morning Lottery Sambad
30 mins ago
Morning Lottery Sambad Result: Assam Lottery Results Today

The Assam Lottery Sambad The 02.02.20 results are now available. Assam State...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600