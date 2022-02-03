Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 08:55 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Rashid Khan asks fans to name his signature shot in PSL 2022, watch

PSL 7: Rashid Khan, the Afghan leg-spinner, attracted attention with a unique shot to hit the six against Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 08:55 pm
Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan. © ProPakistani

PSL 7: Rashid Khan, the Afghan leg-spinner, attracted attention with a unique shot to hit the six against Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

While fans praised him for the outstanding stroke, Rashid asked them to suggest the name for his signature shot.

Rashid, is equally impressive with the bat, finishing the innings in style batting down the order. As he went in to bat at number 6 in the 18th over, the Afghan hero did the same, hitting 22 runs off only 8 balls for Qalandars.

He had three sixes, one of which was quite spectacular. Rashid Khan smashed the ball 85 metres over the leg side to create space.

The power hitter received acclaim for his distinctive approach, which quickly went viral.

Rashid Khan turned to his official Twitter account to share his thoughts on the tremendous smash, asking followers to pick a name for the shot because he hasn’t yet come up with one.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
PSL 7: PCB requests NCOC to allow 50% audience for Lahore leg matches

PSL 7: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has requested the National Command and...
1 hour ago
PSL 7: Imad Wasim confident for Karachi Kings strong comeback after horrific start

PSL 7: Former Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim is confident about his...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators opts to field against Islamabad United | QG vs IU

QG vs IU: Quetta Gladistors won the toss and opted to field...
3 hours ago
Points table PSL 7 today | Latest PSL 2022 Points table updated [February 2022]

PSL  7 Points Table: Quetta Gladiators will face today Islamabad United in...
4 hours ago
Quetta vs Islamabad live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | QG vs IU live

Quetta vs Islamabad live score: Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will meet...
5 hours ago
PSL Schedule 2022: PSL Today's schedule, Feb 2 2022

PSL Schedule 2022: Cricket has become the buzz of the town as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

'Akela reh gaya hoon, Tuba gayi Shehroz k sath,' says Aamir Liaquat 
16 mins ago
‘Akela reh gaya hoon, Tuba gayi Shehroz k sath,’ Aamir Liaquat shocking revelation about Tuba 

Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, the popular host of BOL entertainment, is well-known...
drones
17 mins ago
Digital animation: Real drones playing football during quarantine

In a viral video that has around 2 lakh views, two drones...
Shaheen Afridi
17 mins ago
PSL 7: With an incredible catch, Shaheen Afridi creates a ruckus on Twitter

PSL 7: Following his fantastic match-winning effort against Peshawar Zalmi in HBL...
21 mins ago
Who is Rudy Giuliani and why is ‘The Masked Singer’ Trending

According to sources, Rudy Giuliani will be one of the first celebrities...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600