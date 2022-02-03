PSL 7: Rashid Khan asks fans to name his signature shot in PSL 2022, watch

PSL 7: Rashid Khan, the Afghan leg-spinner, attracted attention with a unique shot to hit the six against Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

While fans praised him for the outstanding stroke, Rashid asked them to suggest the name for his signature shot.

Rashid, is equally impressive with the bat, finishing the innings in style batting down the order. As he went in to bat at number 6 in the 18th over, the Afghan hero did the same, hitting 22 runs off only 8 balls for Qalandars.

He had three sixes, one of which was quite spectacular. Rashid Khan smashed the ball 85 metres over the leg side to create space.

The power hitter received acclaim for his distinctive approach, which quickly went viral.

Rashid Khan turned to his official Twitter account to share his thoughts on the tremendous smash, asking followers to pick a name for the shot because he hasn’t yet come up with one.

Still to find name for it 🤔🤔 Any suggestions ?? pic.twitter.com/fkYg2Q0n4G — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) February 3, 2022

