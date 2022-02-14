Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:45 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Renowned commentator Pommie Mbangwa left PSL 2022

PSL 7: Mpumelelo Mbangwa, a Zimbabwean commentator, has returned home ahead of the match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings. Danny Morrison, his replacement, had already joined Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:45 am
Pommie Mbangwa

Pommie Mbangwa. © PSL YouTube

PSL 7: Mpumelelo Mbangwa, a Zimbabwean commentator, has returned home ahead of the match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings. Danny Morrison, his replacement, had already joined Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

Pommie Mbangwa, a popular commentator, exited PSL 7 after his contract expired. The commentator was first signed for PSL 2022’s opening round in Karachi.

His contract was later extended to cover a couple more matches in the PSL 2022 Lahore leg. Pommie Mbangwa has left Lahore, saying his goodbyes to the ‘Commentary Truck,’ now that his contract for PSL 7 has finished.

Danny Morrison, a well-known New Zealand commentator, had already joined the group in Lahore as a replacement for the Zimbabwean commentator.

The commentary panel for the PSL 7 Lahore leg presently includes Waqar Younis, Sana Mir, Mike Haysman, and David Gower. Furthermore, Erin Holland is a presenter, and Zainab Abbas is set to join her soon.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

58 mins ago
PSL 7: Islamabad United won by one run against Karachi Kings | IU vs KK

IU vs KK: Islamabad United won by one run against Karachi Kings in...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman explains his flying kiss celebration | watch

PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman explained the sweet backstory behind his flying kiss...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: 'Rest kero Lala. Is umar main yeh ishq nahi asaan,' says Shoaib Akhtar

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar both made their international debuts...
3 hours ago
Today's PSL Points table 2022 after Islamabad United and Karachi Kings | Match 21st

LAHORE: The 21st match will be played between Islamabad United and Karachi...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Jason Roy fined for violating PSL Code of Conduct

PSL 7: Jason Roy, a batter for the Quetta Gladiators, has been...
4 hours ago
IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans squad

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans (GT), a newcomer to the Indian Premier League...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nida Yasir claps back at a netizen for trolling her age 
2 mins ago
Nida Yasir claps back at a netizen for trolling her age 

Morning show host and actress Nida Yasir slammed a netizen who was...
FIA alters F1 rain rules and refuses to increase number of sprints
10 mins ago
FIA alters F1 rain rules and refuses to increase number of sprints

PARIS, Feb 14, 2022 (AFP) - The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Monday it...
Vivo S1
12 mins ago
Vivo S1 Full Phone Specification and Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Vivo S1 4GB costs Rs. 35,999. The selling pricing...
psl 7
14 mins ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 15th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600