PSL 7: Renowned commentator Pommie Mbangwa left PSL 2022
PSL 7: Mpumelelo Mbangwa, a Zimbabwean commentator, has returned home ahead of the match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings. Danny Morrison, his replacement, had already joined Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.
Pommie Mbangwa, a popular commentator, exited PSL 7 after his contract expired. The commentator was first signed for PSL 2022’s opening round in Karachi.
His contract was later extended to cover a couple more matches in the PSL 2022 Lahore leg. Pommie Mbangwa has left Lahore, saying his goodbyes to the ‘Commentary Truck,’ now that his contract for PSL 7 has finished.
Danny Morrison, a well-known New Zealand commentator, had already joined the group in Lahore as a replacement for the Zimbabwean commentator.
The commentary panel for the PSL 7 Lahore leg presently includes Waqar Younis, Sana Mir, Mike Haysman, and David Gower. Furthermore, Erin Holland is a presenter, and Zainab Abbas is set to join her soon.
