Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:11 pm
PSL 7: ‘Rest kero Lala. Is umar main yeh ishq nahi asaan,’ says Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar. © WatchNa YouTube

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar both made their international debuts in the same year and have remained key members of the Pakistan team ever since.

The two have played a lot of cricket together and have always been there for each other on and off the field.

While the two have exchanged a few jabs, they are not enemies. Following Shahid Afridi’s retirement announcement, the world’s fastest bowler sent a tweet to the hard-hitting all-rounder.

Akhtar tweeted, “Rest kero Lala. Is umar main yeh ishq nahi asaan.”

In 2016, Shahid Afridi declared his departure from international cricket. He did, however, continue to play league cricket to keep his fans entertained.

It’s worth noting that Shahid Afridi had previously stated that the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be his final participation, but an injury that he’d been dealing with for over 16 years forced him to retire early.

In a YouTube video, Afridi shared, “An old injury has made it difficult and the pain it is causing has become unbearable that I can’t endure it anymore.”

“My entire body was aching right from the first game [in PSL 7], and last night, it became excruciating,” Afridi informed in an interview to a news channel. “I know it’s a difficult decision, but health comes first,” he added.

Shahid Afridi has appeared in every PSL edition so far. Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, and Quetta Gladiators are among the teams he has represented.

