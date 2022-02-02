Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:16 pm

PSL 7: Rumman Raees explains why Shadab Khan’s crucial wicket wasn’t celebrated

PSL 7: While the Pakistan Super League (PSL) brings Pakistani players closer together, it also acts as the setting for some of cricket's most touching moments.

Rumman Raees

Rumman Raees. © Twitter

PSL 7: While the Pakistan Super League (PSL) brings Pakistani players closer together, it also acts as the setting for some of cricket’s most touching moments.

Rumman Raees did not celebrate the key wicket of United captain Shadab Khan in yesterday’s match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United out of respect for his previous team.

Islamabad United identified Rumman Raees as a rising star in the PSL’s inaugural season.

Before suffering a serious injury during PSL 5, the left-arm bowler continued to play for Islamabad United in every season. Due to his injury, he experienced a significant setback.

In the PSL 6, though, Islamabad United hired him as a bowling consultant.

Rumman Raees made a comeback in the PSL 2022, this time as a member of the Multan Sultans.

Rumman Raees took his maiden wicket after his comeback in a match against his former team, that of former captain Shadab Khan.

When Shadab Khan hit 91 off 42 balls before losing his wicket to his former teammate, the match was at its most important moment.

Rumman did not celebrate his wicket, despite the fact that he had caught the huge fish and turned the match completely in Multan Sultans’ favour.

Rumman explained that he had previously decided not to celebrate his victory against Islamabad United because they had always been supportive of him, especially during difficult times.

The left-arm bowler went on to say that while professionalism demands complete devotion to his new team, he still has a lot of respect and emotional tie to Islamabad United.

Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi wrote on Twitter, praising Rumman Raees. “Despite the crucial damage you inflicted on Islamabad United yesterday, so happy to see you in action again. Not only a brilliant cricketer, you are gem of a person too. May you achieve great heights and may you be a shining star for your family and your country for many more years.”

Fans are adoring Rumman Raees’ sweet friendship with his previous franchise, despite the fact that he helped Multan Sultans win the nerve-wracking match by dismissing United skipper just in time.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

