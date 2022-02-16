PSL 7: Saqib Mahmood withdrew from ongoing PSL 2022

PSL 7: Saqib Mahmood of the Peshawar Zalmi has withdrawn from the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 due to his selection in England's Test team for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

The bowler took to Twitter to announce that he is returning home to prepare for England’s Test series against the West Indies, which begins in a few weeks.

“Wishing the boys the best of luck for the rest of the tournament,” Mahmood added.

My time cut short @thePSLt20 @PeshawarZalmi this year, heading home to prepare for the Test Series against West Indies in a few weeks. Wishing the boys the best of luck for the rest of the tournament 💛 pic.twitter.com/DLE30U6DB4 — Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) February 16, 2022

Mahmood was picked in the Caribbean Test squad for the three-match series earlier this month.

The series is set to begin next month, and the bowler will make his Test debut if he is picked in the playing XI.

