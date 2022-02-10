PSL 7 Schedule 2022 – Timings, Teams, Venues | Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

PSL 7 Schedule 2022: The announcement of PSL schedule officially marks the countdown for Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament. Six teams will battle it out for over a month in thirty-four grueling matches to be crowned as the PSL 2022 champions.

The league stage will feature the six teams playing in a round-robin format, with the top four sides qualifying for the playoff stages that follow. The top two teams will advance to Qualifier, while the third and fourth-ranked sides will move to the first Eliminator.

PSL 7 Schedule 2022 – Timings, Teams, Venues

Here you can check the latest PSL 7 Schedule with date and time.

10 February, Thu – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7:00 PM Lahore

11 February, Fri – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans – 7:00 PM Lahore

12 February, Sat – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators – 7:00 PM Lahore

13 February, Sun – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings – 2:00 PM Lahore

13 February, Sun – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators – 7:00 PM Lahore

14 February, Mon – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings – 7:00 PM Lahore

15 February, Tue – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators – 7:00 PM Lahore

16 February, Wed – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – 7:00 PM Lahore

17 February, Thu – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7:00 PM Lahore

18 February, Fri – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators – 3:00 PM Lahore

18 February, Fri – Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings – 8:00 PM Lahore

19 February, Sat – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – 7:00 PM Lahore

20 February, Sun – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings – 2:00 PM Lahore

20 February, Sun – Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United – 7:00 PM Lahore

21 February, Mon – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7:00 PM Lahore

Playoffs

The playoffs will feature four games, with the first two teams on the points table after the league stages taking on each other in the Qualifier. The third and fourth-ranked team will be facing each other in the first Eliminator. The loser of Qualifier will get a chance to have another go at the final, taking on the winner of Eliminator 1 in the second Eliminator.

The final will consist of winners of both Qualifier and Eliminator 1.

PSL 2022: Playoffs schedule

23 February, Wed – Qualifier (First vs Second) – 7:00 PM Lahore

24 February, Thu – Eliminator 1 (Third vs Fourth) – 7:00 PM Lahore

25 February, Fri – Eliminator 2 (Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1) – 7:00 PM Lahore

27 February, Sun – Final (Winner of Qualifier v Winner of Eliminator 2) – 7:00 PM Lahore