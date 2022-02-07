Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 11:40 am
PSL 7 second leg to undergo in Lahore from Feb 10, traffic plans finalized

psl

The local traffic police have issued a traffic plan for the second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) scheduled to start on February 10, as reported by The News.

As per the plan, a total of 11 DSPs, 90 inspectors will carry out the traffic management responsibilities. More than 700 wardens will be stationed along the routes to and from the hotel.

The traffic control will be carried out using around 20 forklifts and five breakdowns, according to the advising plan.

Cricket fans will have access to five parking spaces, all of which are conveniently located near the stadium. Fans will be able to get to Gaddafi Stadium via shuttle from parking lots. According to the city traffic police, traffic on Canal Road, Jail Road, Wahdat Road, and MM Alam Road would be unaffected.

The security plan for the next matches in the second leg of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) was finalised last week during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat, according to The News.

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat presided over the meeting, which was attended by provincial ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi and Rai Taimoor Bhatti, as well as senior civil and police authorities.

During the discussion, Basharat stated that the PSL players and officials would be granted the status of designated visitors in the city.

“A final rehearsal will be held by the Lahore district administration and police ahead of the matches on February 4 and 6,” the minister said, adding that the security plan will be enforced in the city from February 7.

He asked the relevant authorities to ensure that the CCTV cameras in the vicinity of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, as well as the parking areas, are fully active during the PSL matches.

