Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 08:20 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Shahis Afridi left PSL 2022 due to back injury | watch

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi, all-rounder for Quetta Gladiators, has decided to leave the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 after aggravating his back issue, according to a video released on his YouTube channel.

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 08:20 pm
Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi. © Shahid Afridi YouTube

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi, all-rounder for Quetta Gladiators, has decided to leave the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 after aggravating his back issue, according to a video released on his YouTube channel.

“I was trying to end the PSL on a high note,” he said in a video posted. “I suffered an injury in my lower back 15-16 years back and I’ve been playing with it throughout my career. The injury has now aggravated to a point that my knee, groin and even my feet hurt a lot.

“After the PSL there is a gap of 2-3 months and then KPL will start. I was trying to end this PSL on a high but I can’t bear this pain. I would like to thank Mr Nadeem Omar, as he supported me throughout in every aspect. And I apologise as well since I cannot play the rest of the matches.

“It will take around 2-3 months in the rehab since there is KPL and T10 league coming up this year. My fans will be able to see me on the field again.”

Have a look

Afridi had already stated that this year’s PSL 2022 will be his final since he would be pursuing other options.

He was a standout in Quetta’s triumph against Islamabad last night, taking two wickets and dismissing Azam Khan for a duck.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
AUS VS SL: Australia defeat Sri Lanka in super over

AUS VS SL: After late fireworks from the visitors forced their second...
2 hours ago
PSL 2022: Erin Holland talks about her marriage with Ben Cutting

Erin Holland, a former Miss Australia, married cricketer Ben Cutting, and her...
2 hours ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to field against Quetta Gladiators | LQ VS QG

LQ VS QG: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to field...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi won by 55-run against Karachi Kings | PZ VS KK

PZ VS KK: Peshawar Zalmi won by 55-run against Karachi Kings in...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: 'I think Umar’s knock was more important than my inning,' says Sarfaraz Ahmed

PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of Quetta Gladiators, praised Umar Akmal's...
4 hours ago
Quetta vs Lahore Live Score | QG VS LQ Live Match 20th | Ball by Ball updates

QG VS LQ: Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 20th...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hailey Bieber
9 mins ago
Justin and Hailey Bieber appear depressed as they attend Drake’s concert following the terrible incident

Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber attended a star-studded Drake...
Taliban criticizes U.S. president's decision splitting Afghan assets
9 mins ago
Taliban criticizes U.S. president’s decision splitting Afghan assets

KABUL, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Taliban political spokesman has criticized U.S....
LQ VS QG
11 mins ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators set 152-run target for Lahore Qalandars | QG VS LQ

QG VS LQ: Quetta Gladiators set 142-run target for the Lahore Qalandars...
Roundup: Canada's largest province declares state of emergency to help end truckers' protest
23 mins ago
Roundup: Canada’s largest province declares state of emergency to help end truckers’ protest

OTTAWA, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600