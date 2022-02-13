PSL 7: Shahis Afridi left PSL 2022 due to back injury | watch

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi, all-rounder for Quetta Gladiators, has decided to leave the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 after aggravating his back issue, according to a video released on his YouTube channel.

“I was trying to end the PSL on a high note,” he said in a video posted. “I suffered an injury in my lower back 15-16 years back and I’ve been playing with it throughout my career. The injury has now aggravated to a point that my knee, groin and even my feet hurt a lot.

“After the PSL there is a gap of 2-3 months and then KPL will start. I was trying to end this PSL on a high but I can’t bear this pain. I would like to thank Mr Nadeem Omar, as he supported me throughout in every aspect. And I apologise as well since I cannot play the rest of the matches.

“It will take around 2-3 months in the rehab since there is KPL and T10 league coming up this year. My fans will be able to see me on the field again.”



Afridi had already stated that this year’s PSL 2022 will be his final since he would be pursuing other options.

He was a standout in Quetta’s triumph against Islamabad last night, taking two wickets and dismissing Azam Khan for a duck.

