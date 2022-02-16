Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:35 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Sohail Tanvir apologizes for his disrespectful behaviour towards Ben Cutting | watch

PSL 7: Sohail Tanvir of the Quetta Gladiators has apologised for his disrespectful behaviour towards Peshawar Zalmi batter Ben Cutting in the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:35 pm
Sohail Tanvir

Sohail Tanvir. © Sohail Tanvir Instagram

PSL 7: Sohail Tanvir of the Quetta Gladiators has apologised for his disrespectful behaviour towards Peshawar Zalmi batter Ben Cutting in the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Discussing the tense brawl between the two players last night, he said, “This could have been avoided and what happened was not good,”

Have a look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sohail Tanveer (@sohailtanveeer33)

On Monday, Cutting hammered Tanvir for 27 runs in the 19th over, four sixes, a single, and a double.

Cutting then made an abusive hand gesture toward Tanvir. This resulted in a fight between the two. They were dispersed after the on-field official intervened.

However, Naseem Shah bowled the next over, and Cutting crushed it, but Tanvir was the third man, so he took the catch and replied him with the same abusive hand gesture.

He noted that this matter has been ongoing since 2018, shedding insight on the history of the two players’ hostility toward one another.

It’s worth noting that after taking Cutting’s wicket in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Tanvir first made an abusive hand gesture towards Cutting.

Tanvir, on the other hand, stated that he had apologised to Cutting at that time.

“Last night, Cutting hit two sixes and showed the finger gesture,” he said, adding that then the two exchanged heated words and then “I got caught I also showed him the finger.”

Tanvir emphasized, “I repeat that this should not have happened, it could have been avoided.”

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

3 hours ago
Pink-ball Test on menu for India series against Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday revised the schedule for the upcoming home...
3 hours ago
Green wicket holds key to New Zealand-South Africa first Test

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand and South Africa are focusing on the notoriously green...
3 hours ago
'One-shot' Noel takes Olympic slalom gold for France

YANQING: Clement Noel claimed France's first alpine skiing gold medal of the Beijing...
3 hours ago
Foreign players getting uneasy due to strict bio-bubble

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set some strict rules regarding the...
3 hours ago
Glenn Maxwell to miss white-ball series against Pakistan

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will not be a part of the squad...
4 hours ago
Imran Khan to watch PSL 7 final after PCB recieves green signal from PM House

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is reaching its...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Android phones
3 mins ago
Soon, Android phones will be able to run Windows 11

At first appearance, Android 13 does not appear to be a significant...
Honda Civic Vs. Peugeot 2008 Vs. Kia Sportage
8 mins ago
Honda Civic Vs. Peugeot 2008 Vs. Kia Sportage  [Comparison]

Honda has been aggressively teasing the 11th Generation Civic in recent weeks,...
Buffalo
9 mins ago
Buffalo flee from the lion assault but is caught by a crocodile

You can't avoid death if it's your time to die. The buffalo...
MS vs KK
9 mins ago
Multan vs Karachi Live Score | MS VS KK Live Match 23rd | Ball by Ball updates

MS vs KK: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600