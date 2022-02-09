Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 09:26 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Talent hunt for Pakistan’s next cricket commentator

PSL 7: During the ongoing PSL 7, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started an intriguing initiative in cooperation with Pepsi to find new cricket commentators for the Pepsi presents Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 campaign.

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 09:26 pm
PSL 7

© PSL

PSL 7: During the ongoing PSL 7, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started an intriguing initiative in cooperation with Pepsi to find new cricket commentators for the Pepsi presents Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 campaign.

Cricket commentary fans who want to pursue a career in this exciting area can join in the digital campaign by submitting their entries through video recordings of their commentary.

A total of 20 commentators will be chosen from the submissions and invited to an audition, which will be conducted by Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja, who was Pakistan’s top cricket commentator for nearly 23 years before taking over as the country’s captain in September last year.

Five candidates will be chosen for the final round from a list of twenty. The winner will be chosen from among the contestants and will be known as the Pepsi Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022.

The winner will be invited to the PSL 7 final on February 27 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and will have the opportunity to commentate on the match. A cash prize of PKR 500,000 will also be awarded to the winner.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “This is a very exciting opportunity for all cricket enthusiasts who want to make a name in cricket commentary.

“The Pepsi presents Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 is an unprecedented initiative, something that has never been done in Pakistan on such a large scale before and I am sure that the collaboration between the PCB and Pepsi will get the fans and commentators engaged from across the country.

“We encourage all cricket fans who aspire to commentate to participate in this campaign, this is indeed a life changing opportunity as the winner of the competition will not only commentate in the HBL PSL 7 final but will also have a chance to make a career in this incredible field that has so much to offer in terms of opportunities both in and outside Pakistan.

“This is your chance to make a name at a global stage with worldwide audience.”

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Australian Test captain Pat Cummins breaks silence on Justin Langer exit | watch

Pat Cummins, Australia's Test captain, denied on Wednesday that Justin Langer's sudden...
2 hours ago
IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans is new IPL franchise of Ahmedabad

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans will be the name of the future Indian...
2 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman into top 10 of ICC Men’s ODI batter’s Rankings

Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan and Joe Root of England have entered the...
5 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Waqar Younis excited about Australia tour to Pakistan

Former Pakistani bowler Waqar Younis has expressed happiness over Australia's tour of...
5 hours ago
Free masks to be distributed among PSL organisers and spectators

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has reached its peak with the conclusion...
6 hours ago
WATCH: IU's Hasan Ali fights with his teammates

A video of Islamabad United (IU) cricketers playing ludo has gone viral...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

‘Aurat He Aurat Ki Dushman Hoti Hai?’ Sadaf Kanwal's 'YES' sparks trolls
4 mins ago
‘Aurat He Aurat Ki Dushman Hoti Hai?’ Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘YES’ sparks trolls

Actress and model Sadaf Kanwal is under hot water after her clip...
Lahore School
15 mins ago
PSL 7: Punjab government change school and college timings for PSL 2022

PSL 7: In preparation for the second leg of the HBL Pakistan...
16 mins ago
Imran’s speech is admission of defeat in no-confidence motion, claims Marriyum

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed the speech...
Kate Middleton
16 mins ago
Kate Middleton had a nice royal wish ten years ago, and it has come true

During their engagement interview, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stated a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600