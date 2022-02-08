Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 11:52 pm
PSL 7: Temporary hospital built at National Hockey Stadium for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Director General Punjab Sports Javed Chohan stated on Tuesday that the Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Department has set up a 20-bed temporary hospital at the National Hockey Stadium to deal with any medical issues or health emergencies that may arise during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Javed Chohan

“The facility of different tests and medicines will be available in the hospital where senior doctors and paramedical staff will also perform their duties to tackle any medical emergency,” he added.

The National Hockey Stadium has also been equipped with a Control Room with all modern facilities, according to Javed Chohan. “The focal persons of all relevant departments will also be present all the time in the Control Room during PSL-7 matches scheduled to commence from February 10”

The lighting and cleanliness arrangements have also been finished, according to the DG, SBP, in order to maintain all areas of Nishtar Park Sports Complex clean and tidy. “Each and every nook and corner of Nishtar Park Sports Complex is being monitored through 148 cameras of Sports Board Punjab and 324 cameras of City District Govt.

All cameras in Nishtar Park Sports Complex are fully functional to keep a close vigil on all activities and movements in and around the grand venue of PSL matches,” he added.

