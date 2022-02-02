PSL 7: Umpire Faisal Afridi gets suspended by PCB for violating PSL’s Bio-Bubble

PSL 7: For violating the event's health and safety rules, PCB Elite Panel of Umpires member Faisal Khan Afridi has been suspended for five HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 matches and fined 50% of his match fee.

Faisal’s isolation period at the hotel will now be completed before he is allowed to fly to Lahore for the Lahore-leg matches, which will begin on February 10th.

Tournament Director Salman Naseer said, “The PCB had announced it will follow a zero-tolerance approach towards any health and safety breaches. This decision demonstrates our resolve and commitment to deliver a successful event in which all participants remain secure so that they continue to be available to their sides and entertain millions of fans following this event worldwide.”

Faisal Khan Afridi apologised after pleading guilty to the allegation.

The PCB COVID-19 Committee, which includes Usman Wahla in addition to Salman Naseer, reached the decision.

The panel considered all of the facts surrounding the occurrence when rendering its conclusion.

