Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:33 pm

PSL 7: Umpire Faisal Afridi gets suspended by PCB for violating PSL’s Bio-Bubble

PSL 7: For violating the event's health and safety rules, PCB Elite Panel of Umpires member Faisal Khan Afridi has been suspended for five HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 matches and fined 50% of his match fee.

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:33 pm
Faisal Afridi

Faisal Afridi. © ProPakistani

PSL 7: For violating the event’s health and safety rules, PCB Elite Panel of Umpires member Faisal Khan Afridi has been suspended for five HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 matches and fined 50% of his match fee.

Faisal’s isolation period at the hotel will now be completed before he is allowed to fly to Lahore for the Lahore-leg matches, which will begin on February 10th.

Tournament Director Salman Naseer said, “The PCB had announced it will follow a zero-tolerance approach towards any health and safety breaches. This decision demonstrates our resolve and commitment to deliver a successful event in which all participants remain secure so that they continue to be available to their sides and entertain millions of fans following this event worldwide.”

Faisal Khan Afridi apologised after pleading guilty to the allegation.

The PCB COVID-19 Committee, which includes Usman Wahla in addition to Salman Naseer, reached the decision.

The panel considered all of the facts surrounding the occurrence when rendering its conclusion.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Misbah-ul-Haq explains why he picked Mohammad Rizwan to open in T20s

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain and coach, explained his choice to promote...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi opts to field against Lahore Qalandars | PZ vs LQ

PZ vs LQ: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to field...
3 hours ago
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 2 2022

Garena Free Fire, a battle royale game, has issued their daily set...
4 hours ago
Peshawar vs Lahore live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | IU vs MS live

Peshawar vs Lahore live score: The Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
21 hours ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans defeats Islamabad United by 20 runs | MS vs IU

PSL 7: Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by 20 runs in the...
21 hours ago
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars | PZ VS LQ – Match Preview | Predictions

PZ VS LQ: The Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vivo Y33s
6 mins ago
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan The Vivo Y33s costs Rs. 39,999 in...
8 mins ago
Julia Fox hits back at the trollers who claims she copied Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox doesn't like it when people think she looks like Kim...
Atiqa Odho wishes PM Imran Khan to show his 'casual swag' to our youth
10 mins ago
Atiqa Odho wishes PM Imran Khan to show his ‘casual swag’ to our youth

Atiqa Odho, the versatile actress of the showbiz industry, rules the screen...
Palestinian PM calls on UN to protect Palestinians
13 mins ago
Palestinian PM calls on UN to protect Palestinians

RAMALLAH, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye on Tuesday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600