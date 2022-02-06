PSL 7: Will Smeed will be retained as Dan Lawrence replacement

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) have confirmed that Will Smeed will be retained in the squad as a replacement for Dan Lawrence.

Smeed was brought in as a substitute for James Vince at the start of the season. However, Smeed will now be stepping up for another absence as a result of his arrival.

The Gladiators’ opening hitter has appeared in three games for the team, scoring 97, 30, and 3 runs.

Quetta Gladiators are currently in poor form, sitting sixth in the points table after a string of underwhelming matches.

Quetta might look to shake things up and change the way they handled this year’s season now that Jason Roy has joined the Gladiators’ squad and Will Smeed has been retained.

The Sarfaraz-led team will face the Lahore Qalandars tomorrow, and it would be interesting to see how Quetta handles the repairs.

