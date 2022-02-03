PSL 7: With an incredible catch, Shaheen Afridi creates a ruckus on Twitter

PSL 7: Following his fantastic match-winning effort against Peshawar Zalmi in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi is trending on Twitter.

PSL 7: Following his fantastic match-winning effort against Peshawar Zalmi in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi is trending on Twitter.

Afridi was in fine form throughout the game, from his magnificent yorker to his spectacular catch.

The PSL 2022 is well underway. We’ve already received some delectable fixtures. Last night, we were treated to a match between the flamboyant Peshawar Zalmi and the red-hot Lahore Qalandars.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, appear to be determined to win the PSL 7 cup.

With a sensational inning, Fakhar Zaman set the tone. The captain was then dismissed with a yorker by fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over.

The Qalandars easily won the match, but it’s Afridi’s catch that has everyone buzzing on social media.

Shahid Afridi’s stunning catch comes to mind.

Afridi continues to steal the show on Twitter in the following tweets.

THEY CANNOT PLAY HIM 🔥 ( The Eagle 🦅 )

Captain leading from the front 🙌🏻

Second victory for #LahoreQalandars 🕺🏻

All the best for upcoming matches 🏏#LQvsPZ #ShaheenShahAfridi #LahoreQalandars pic.twitter.com/sPoQc2uTSn — Shehroz Hashmi (@iShehrozHashmi6) February 2, 2022

A Shaheen is a person who never forgets.

It’s never easy to follow in the footsteps of a legend, especially one as well-known as Shahid Afridi. Shaheen not only wears the historic number 10 shirt, but he also bears the surname to continue the tradition.

In reality, the teenage fast bowler is about to become ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi’s son-in-law. That’s a lot of stuff to lug around!

What are your thoughts on Shaheen’s performance today, and do you believe the Lahore Qalandars have a chance to win the PSL 7? Let us know what you think in the comments area below.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com