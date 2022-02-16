PSL 7: Zahid Mahmood will join Islamabad United as replacement for Shadab Khan

PSL 7: Zahid Mahmood, a leg-spinner, will join Islamabad United as a replacement for Shadab Khan, who suffered a groyne injury in the match against Karachi Kings.

PSL 7: Zahid Mahmood, a leg-spinner, will join Islamabad United as a replacement for Shadab Khan, who suffered a groyne injury in the match against Karachi Kings.

Shadab was forced to leave the pitch without bowling a single ball, and will now be unavailable for Islamabad’s next encounter against Peshawar Zalmi.

As a result, Zahid will miss the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Test players camp, which will be held ahead of the series against Australia.

The camp, which begins tomorrow, will include players such as Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, and others who are not currently participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Fast bowler Irfanullah Shah has not reported to the camp, according to a press release from the PCB, since he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan, who was recently a member of the Pakistan Under 19 World Cup squad, will replace Irfanullah.

The camp will be held in Karachi and will be overseen by head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and batting coach Mohammad Yousuf for the Australia series.

In their first visit to Pakistan since 1998, Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I. The first Test will begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com