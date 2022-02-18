Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 04:11 pm
PSL and IPL players’ salaries comparison

psl

(L-R) Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Tim David. Image: PCB

Pakistan Super League (PSL) started back in 2016 and so far six seasons have been completed with the seventh ongoing. On the other hand, the Indian Premier League (IPL) started eight years before the first season of PSL.

Young and emerging players from all around the world have had opportunities to exhibit their talent and make it big on the international scene during the HBL PSL’s seven-year run.

Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Asif Ali, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Phil Salt, and a slew of other players rose to prominence as a result of their involvement in the league.

The IPL, on the other hand, is a more established franchise tournament with the financial resources to pay top players from all around the world.

The league includes well-known players such as Pat Cummins, David Warner, Kagiso Rabada, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock, and Glenn Maxwell.

The disparity in salary between the two leagues is well-known, and it has become more apparent in the IPL 2022 Auction. Tim David of Multan Sultan, for example, was paid $130,000 in the PSL and then transferred to Mumbai Indians for $1.1 million in the IPL.

Although the IPL will have 10 teams in the 2022 season, players will compete in a double round-robin format, as opposed to six teams in the HBL PSL, which will play fewer matches than the IPL.

PSL offers salaries to the players according to categories:

  • Platinum category ranges between $130,000-170,000
  • Diamond category ranges between $70,000-85,000
  • Gold category ranges between $40,000-50,000
  • Sliver category ranges between $15,000-25,000
  • Emerging category ranges between $5,000-7,500

