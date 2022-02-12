Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 10:32 pm
PSL points table 2022 after Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators

PSL Points Table 2022

LAHORE: Islamabad United Sets 200-run target to Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Playing XI

Islamabad United: Muhammad Akhlaq, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Jason Roy, James Vince, Sarfraz Ahmed (c) (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, James Faulkner, Shahid Afridi, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar

PSL points table 2022

TeamMWLNRRPTNRR
Multan Sultans761012+0.688
Lahore Qalanders64208+0.717
Islamabad United52306+0.762
Quetta Gladiators52304-0.041
Peshawar Zalmi62504-1.285
Karachi Kings50500-0.998

PSL 7 Points Table 2022 Criteria

PSL 7 will be held using the double round-robin format. In the group stage, each team will face off against the other teams twice. The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the play-offs. The rules and regulations of the tournament are in accordance with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules.

As in previous seasons, or in any other ICC-approved franchise T20 league, the PSL Points Table 2022 implements the same points system. Rankings will be based on the total number of points gained in the group stage after 10 matches. On to the following round, which will be played by the top four PSL teams. For a win, two points will be awarded; for a draw, one point will be awarded; and for a loss, no points will be awarded. If a game ends in a draw, a super over will be held.

The following criteria will determine the ranking of the teams in the group stages:

  1. The team with the highest points at the end of the group stage will finish in the first position.
  2. If teams have an equal number of points, then the team with a higher net run rate will finish higher.
  3. In case, the points and the net run rate are equal. The team with the highest number of wins in the group stage will finish higher.
  4. If the above criteria are equal as well, then the team with fewer losses will finish higher in the table.
  5. If all the criteria remain equal. The result of the head-to-head between the two teams will determine the league position.

