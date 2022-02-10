Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 09:58 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL Points table 2022 after Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi – Match 16

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 09:58 pm
PSL Points table after Multan Vs Peshawar Match

PSL  Points Table: Match played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Sultans posted the huge total courtesy of Shan Masood’s terrific 68 runs and Tim David’s sensational 34 runs off 18 balls.

Playing XI:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad

PSL Points table 2022 After Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi

Here is the Latest Standing of HBL PSL points table 2022 given below.

TeamMWLNRRPTNRR
Multan Sultans550010+1.073
Islamabad United52306+0.762
Lahore Qalanders53106+0.337
Quetta Gladiators52304-0.041
Peshawar Zalmi52304-1.183
Karachi Kings50500-0.998

PSL Points Table 2022 Criteria

PSL 7 will be held using the double round-robin format. In the group stage, each team will face off against the other teams twice. The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the play-offs. The rules and regulations of the tournament are in accordance with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules.

As in previous seasons, or in any other ICC-approved franchise T20 league, the PSL Points Table 2022 implements the same points system. Rankings will be based on the total number of points gained in the group stage after 10 matches. On to the following round, which will be played by the top four PSL teams. For a win, two points will be awarded; for a draw, one point will be awarded; and for a loss, no points will be awarded. If a game ends in a draw, a super over will be held.

The following criteria will determine the ranking of the teams in the group stages:

  1. The team with the highest points at the end of the group stage will finish in the first position.
  2. If teams have an equal number of points, then the team with a higher net run rate will finish higher.
  3. In case, the points and the net run rate are equal. The team with the highest number of wins in the group stage will finish higher.
  4. If the above criteria are equal as well, then the team with fewer losses will finish higher in the table.
  5. If all the criteria remain equal. The result of the head-to-head between the two teams will determine the league position.

Get the Latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on Bolnews.com.

Read More

6 hours ago
Cummins, Smith, Warner to miss first phase of IPL

Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years....
9 hours ago
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans to face Peshawar Zalmi in tonight's fixture

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Lahore leg will start today at the Gaddafi...
9 hours ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
10 hours ago
Babar Azam maintains top spot in ICC Men's Batting ranking

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to rule the International Cricket Council (ICC)...
10 hours ago
South Africa finalize home tour agianst Bangladesh

Cricket South Africa has confirmed on Wednesday that Bangladesh will be touring...
19 hours ago
Garena free fire redeem codes 10th Feb 2022: New list of active codes

Garena free fire redeem codes for February 10th, 2022: How to Redeem...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

China rolls out measures for green-oriented transition mechanism of energy
17 mins ago
China rolls out measures for green-oriented transition mechanism of energy

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out policies and measures...
22 mins ago
Marriyum flays Imran Khan for distributing performance certificates among ministers

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed Imran Khan’s performance certificates to...
Faysal Quraishi congratulates Aamir Liaquat Hussian on his third marriage to Syeda Dania Shah
38 mins ago
Faysal Quraishi congratulates Aamir Liaquat Hussian on his third marriage to Syeda Dania Shah

Actor and host Faysal Quraishi sends his best wishes and prayers to...
40 mins ago
Shehbaz, Hamza to be indicted in sugar and money-laundering cases on Feb 18

A special court (Central-I) on Thursday handed over copies of challan (investigation...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600