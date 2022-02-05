Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 11:13 pm
PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi




PSL Points Table 2022

PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar:

Amazing power-hitting and sensational bowling took Multan Sultans to a 57-run victory against Peshwar Zalmi.

Check the updated PSL points table after Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi.

TeamMWLNRRPTNRR
Multan Sultans550010+1.073
Lahore Qalanders43106+0.557
Islamabad United42204+0.762
Peshawar Zalmi52302-1.183
Quetta Gladiators41302-0.165
Karachi Kings40400-0.998

All 6 Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams will fight it out from 27th January 2022 to 27 February to be crowned as champions of Pakistan Super League. The teams will be looking to get the points and climb up the PSL points table in order to make mate to the top four spots and qualify for the PSL play-offs.

PSL 7 promises to be an intriguing one as all the PSL teams will be keen to put up better performances than their previous campaigns.

Two venues will feature PSL this year. National Stadium Karachi will host the first phase of the competition from 27 January to 7 February. Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore will be the site for the second phase, which includes the play-offs and the final. Both the venues will feature 15 matches each.

The race to finish in the top four slots in the PSL points table 2022 is going to be intriguing as the six teams attempt to win the grand prize come 27 February.

PSL Points Table 2022 Criteria

PSL 7 will be held using the double round-robin format. In the group stage, each team will face off against the other teams twice. The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the play-offs. The rules and regulations of the tournament are in accordance with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules.

As in previous seasons, or in any other ICC-approved franchise T20 league, the PSL Points Table 2022 implements the same points system. Rankings will be based on the total number of points gained in the group stage after 10 matches. On to the following round, which will be played by the top four PSL teams. For a win, two points will be awarded; for a draw, one point will be awarded; and for a loss, no points will be awarded. If a game ends in a draw, a super over will be held.

The following criteria will determine the ranking of the teams in the group stages:

  1. The team with the highest points at the end of the group stage will finish in the first position.
  2. If teams have an equal number of points, then the team with a higher net run rate will finish higher.
  3. In case, the points and the net run rate are equal. The team with the highest number of wins in the group stage will finish higher.
  4. If the above criteria are equal as well, then the team with fewer losses will finish higher in the table.
  5. If all the criteria remain equal. The result of the head-to-head between the two teams will determine the league position.

PSL 2022 Playoffs

The team which finishes at the top of the PSL points table 2022 will face the second-placed team in the qualifier, while the third-placed team will go head-to-head with the fourth-placed team in the first eliminator. The winner of the qualifier will move straight to the final. Meanwhile, the loser of the qualifier will play the winner of the first eliminator in the second eliminator. The winner of the second eliminator will face the winner of the qualifier in the final.

The winner of the match will be decided via super over if it ends in a tie. In case of super over ending in a tie, the higher ranked team in group stage will be the winner of the match.

