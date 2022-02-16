Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:39 pm
PSL points table after Karachi kings vs Multan Sultans | Match 23

PSL Points Table 2022

LAHORE: Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by seven wickets in 23rd Match of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Playing XI

Squads:

Karachi Kings team: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza.

Islamabad United team: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan(c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan(w), Hasan Ali, Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Zameer.

PSL points table 2022

TeamMWLNRRPTNRR
Multan Sultans871014+0.642
Lahore Qalanders75208+0.785
Islamabad United74308+0.684
Peshawar Zalmi84408-0.489
Quetta Gladiators83506-0.285
Karachi Kings80800-1.120

PSL 7 Points Table 202 Criteria

PSL 7 will be held using the double round-robin format. In the group stage, each team will face off against the other teams twice. The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the play-offs. The rules and regulations of the tournament are in accordance with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules.

As in previous seasons, or in any other ICC-approved franchise T20 league, the PSL Points Table 2022 implements the same points system. Rankings will be based on the total number of points gained in the group stage after 10 matches. On to the following round, which will be played by the top four PSL teams. For a win, two points will be awarded; for a draw, one point will be awarded; and for a loss, no points will be awarded. If a game ends in a draw, a super over will be held.

The following criteria will determine the ranking of the teams in the group stages:

  1. The team with the highest points at the end of the group stage will finish in the first position.
  2. If teams have an equal number of points, then the team with a higher net run rate will finish higher.
  3. In case, the points and the net run rate are equal. The team with the highest number of wins in the group stage will finish higher.
  4. If the above criteria are equal as well, then the team with fewer losses will finish higher in the table.
  5. If all the criteria remain equal. The result of the head-to-head between the two teams will determine the league position.

