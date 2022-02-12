PSL Schedule 2022: PSL Today’s schedule, Feb 12 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is gripping the nation with its fever as it continues to dominate trends on social media since it started.

One match is scheduled today at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The 18th match will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at 7pm in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The match will take place at 7:30pm.

Playing XI

Islamabad: Muhammad Akhlaq, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Jason Roy, James Vince, Sarfraz Ahmed (c) (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, James Faulkner, Shahid Afridi, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar