Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 04:21 pm
PSL Schedule 2022: PSL Today’s schedule, Feb 2 2022

PSL Schedule 2022: Cricket has become the buzz of the town as sports fans appreciate the action-packed entertainment provided by the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Islamabad United, the two-time PSL champions, will face Quetta Gladiators, the 2019 champions, today at 7:30 p.m. at the National Stadium Karachi.

United is in third place in the points standings with two points after winning one of their two games thus far.

Meanwhile, Gladiators are in fourth place on the points table with two points after winning one of three games in the ongoing seventh edition of the PSL.

