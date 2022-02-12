Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 06:47 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Quetta vs Islamabad Live Score | QG VS IU Live Match 18th | Ball by Ball updates

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 06:47 pm

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first against two-time champions Islamabad United on Saturday in the 18th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Islamabad have won three of their last five games and stands at the third spot on the points table. They got the better of Quetta Gladiators in their last meeting this season.

Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.

The match will begin at 7:30pm.

Quetta vs Islamabad Live Score | QG VS IU Live Score | Ball by Ball updates

Quetta Gladiators VS Islamabad United - 1st Innings

  • 1st Over

    Shahid Afridi 3 Runs4.5 Run Rate0/3116 Remaining Balls
  • 1.4
    1

    Shahid Afridi balls to Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 1 run

  • 1.3
    2

    Shahid Afridi balls to Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 2 runs

  • 1.2

    Shahid Afridi balls to Rahmanullah Gurbaz - no run

  • 1.1

    Shahid Afridi balls to Rahmanullah Gurbaz - no run

Match Details

18th Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 12th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Key Players of both teams

Quetta Gladiators 

Will Smeed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah

Islamabad United 

Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Ali

Playing XI

Islamabad: Muhammad Akhlaq, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Jason Roy, James Vince, Sarfraz Ahmed (c) (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, James Faulkner, Shahid Afridi, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

19 hours ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United | QG VS IU – Match Preview | Predictions

QG VS IU: Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will meet in the 18th...
20 hours ago
IND VS WI: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant leads India towards 96-run victory

IND VS WI: India thrashed the West Indies by 96 runs in...
20 hours ago
Points table PSL 7 today | Latest PSL 2022 Points table updated [February 2022]

PSL  7 Points Table: Multan Sultans will face today Lahore Qalandars in...
20 hours ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars won by 52-run against Multan Sultans | MS VS LQ

MS VS LQ: Lahore Qalandars won by 52-run against Multan Sultans in the...
20 hours ago
PSL Points table after Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars

PSL  Points Table: 17th Match played between Multan Sultans and Lahore of HBL...
21 hours ago
Mohammad Hasnain opens up about getting banned from international cricket

Mohammad Hasnain, a Pakistan fast bowler, says he wasn't expecting to be...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
2 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth will return to work next Monday, despite health concerns

The British Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to return to work next...
PSL Schedule 2022
3 mins ago
PSL Schedule 2022: PSL Today’s schedule, Feb 12 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is gripping the nation with its...
7 mins ago
RUDA CEO briefs US Consulate representatives about mega-project

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin...
Royal Family News
8 mins ago
The reported attempt by Prince Harry to get attention backfired

Prince Harry's reported latest attempt to gain attention in the name of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600