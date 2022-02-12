Quetta vs Islamabad Live Score | QG VS IU Live Score | Ball by Ball updates

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first against two-time champions Islamabad United on Saturday in the 18th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Islamabad have won three of their last five games and stands at the third spot on the points table. They got the better of Quetta Gladiators in their last meeting this season.

Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.

The match will begin at 7:30pm.

