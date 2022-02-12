Quetta vs Islamabad Live Score | QG VS IU Live Match 18th | Ball by Ball updates
LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first against two-time champions Islamabad United on Saturday in the 18th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Islamabad have won three of their last five games and stands at the third spot on the points table. They got the better of Quetta Gladiators in their last meeting this season.
Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.
The match will begin at 7:30pm.
Quetta vs Islamabad Live Score | QG VS IU Live Score | Ball by Ball updates
Pakistan Super League
Live18th Match - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Islamabad United
Quetta Gladiators
Gladiators chose to field.
Quetta Gladiators VS Islamabad United - 1st Innings
1st OverShahid Afridi 3 Runs4.5 Run Rate0/3116 Remaining Balls
- 1.41
Shahid Afridi balls to Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 1 run
- 1.32
Shahid Afridi balls to Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 2 runs
- 1.2
Shahid Afridi balls to Rahmanullah Gurbaz - no run
- 1.1
Shahid Afridi balls to Rahmanullah Gurbaz - no run
Match Details
18th Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 12th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Key Players of both teams
Quetta Gladiators
Will Smeed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah
Islamabad United
Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Ali
Playing XI
Islamabad: Muhammad Akhlaq, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer
Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Jason Roy, James Vince, Sarfraz Ahmed (c) (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, James Faulkner, Shahid Afridi, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar
For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news