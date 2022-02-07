Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 05:25 pm
Quetta vs Lahore live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | QG VS LQ live

QG VS LQ: Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will meet in the 15th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

QG VS LQ

The Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed, while the Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi.

The Lahore Qalandars will play their fifth match of the PSL 2022. After a thrilling and exciting contest, they defeated Islamabad United by 8 runs in their most recent match.

After losing the toss, the Lahore Qalandars scored 174 runs while losing 9 wickets. Fakhar Zaman scored 38 runs and Abdullah Shafique 44.

Waqas Maqsood and Shadab Khan each took four wickets while bowling superbly. Islamabad United were unable to knock down the mark, scoring 166 runs while losing four wickets.

Shadab Khan got 52 runs and Colin Munro 60 runs. Haris Rauf has two wickets to his name.

Lahore Qalandars have played three matches so far, two of which they have won and one of which they have lost.

Lahore Qalandars are in second place on the points table with 6 points after winning three of their four matches.

The Quetta Gladiators will play their fifth match of the PSL 2022. In their most recent match, they were defeated by Islamabad United by 43 runs.

Colin Munro, who scored 72 runs, was the match’s hero. After losing the toss, Islamabad United scored 229 runs while batting first.

After batting, Islamabad United’s bowlers also bowled exceptionally effectively. Shadab Khan, in particular, played a crucial role in the victory over Quetta Gladiators, taking 5 wickets. At 186 runs, the Quetta Gladiators were all out.

Quetta Gladiators are in fifth place on the points table with two points after winning one of their four matches.

Quetta vs Lahore live score

Match Details

15th Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 7th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Quetta Gladiators Vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for QG VS LQ

Quetta Gladiators 

James Vince, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Abdul Bangalzai

Lahore Qalandars

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

