Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 05:33 pm
Quetta vs Lahore Live Score | QG VS LQ Live Match 20th | Ball by Ball updates

QG VS LQ: Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 20th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

QG VS LQ

The Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi, while the Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.

Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other. Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets in the first match.

Both sides are coming off victories in their previous encounters. The Lahore Qalandars will compete in their seventh match.

They defeated Multan Sultans by 52 runs in their previous match. After losing the toss, the Lahore Qalandars score 182 runs while losing 5 wickets.

Fakhar Zaman performed admirably once again, scoring 60 runs. Multan Sultans were unable to chase down the goal and were all out for 130 runs.

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Rashid Khan each capture two wickets for Zaman Khan.

Lahore Qalandars are in second place on the points table with 8 points after winning four of their six matches.

The Quetta Gladiators will compete in their seventh match. In their most recent match, they defeated Islamabad United by 5 wickets.

After losing the toss, Islamabad United scored 199 runs while batting first. Fakhar Zaman had 62 runs and Faheem Ashfraf had 55.

The Quetta Gladiators reach the target, losing 5 wickets. Jason Roy made 52 runs and Captain Sarfraz Ahmed made 50 runs without being bowled, earning him the man of the match award.

The Quetta Gladiators have won their second match in a row.

Quetta Gladiators are in fourth place on the points table with six points after winning three of their six matches.

Quetta vs Lahore Live Score | QG VS LQ Live Score | Ball by Ball updates

Match Details

20th Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 13th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Key Players of both teams

Quetta Gladiators 

Jason Roy, James Vince, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah

Lahore Qalandars 

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Zaman Khan

Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators

Ahsan Ali, Jason Roy, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Luke Wood, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar

Lahore Qalandars 

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

