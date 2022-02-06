Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 10:04 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Ramiz Raja, Babar Azam pay tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

After Indian iconic singer, Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam paid tribute to her.

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 10:04 pm
Ramiz Raja, Babar Azam, and Lata Mangeshkar

Ramiz Raja, Babar Azam, and Lata Mangeshkar. © Geo

After Indian iconic singer, Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam paid tribute to her.

Lata Mangeshkar was a well-known Indian playback vocalist and composer who is largely regarded as one of the country’s greatest and most influential musicians.

‘Greatness’

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja praised Lata’s talent, saying that her death has broken the music of former cricketer Kishore Kumar.

“Lata Mangeshkar was the epitome of grace, humility, and simplicity and therefore greatness… a lesson for all. Kishore Kumar and now her death has left me music broken!” Ramiz tweeted.

‘End of a golden era’

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s all-round captain, believes Lata’s voice would continue to control the world.

“End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon!,” Babar tweeted.

“RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji,” he added.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Sir Viv Richards wishes Sarfaraz Ahmed's career to reach its peak

Sir Viv Richards, the current coach of the Quetta Gladiators and the...
2 hours ago
ICC U19 World Cup: India defeat England to win the title

ICC U19 World Cup: India won the ICC U19 World Cup for...
3 hours ago
Ben Dunk, James Faulkner believes Australia will enjoy the atmosphere, quality of cricket in Pakistan

From 4 March to 5 April, Australia's men's cricket team will play...
3 hours ago
Justin Langer resigns as Australia's national team coach

According to a report in The Australian on Sunday, Justin Langer resigned...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Islamabad United opts to bat against Karachi Kings | KK VS IU

KK VS IU: Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Jason Roy joins Quetta Gladiators ahead of their match against Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: As Quetta Gladiators want to stay in contention for the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Realme C35
7 mins ago
Realme C35 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Realme C35 is likely to cost Rs. 27,999 in Pakistan. The...
Tecno Spark 6
15 mins ago
Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Spark 6 costs Rs. 19,599. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile...
Cyclone Batsirai kills six, displaces tens of thousands in Madagascar
25 mins ago
Cyclone Batsirai kills six, displaces tens of thousands in Madagascar

MAHANORO, Madagascar, Feb 6, 2022 (AFP) - Cyclone Batsirai killed at least six...
Liam Livingstone
35 mins ago
PSL 7: Liam Livingstone will join Peshawar Zalmi for Lahore leg PSL

PSL 7: Liam Livingstone, a hard-hitting batter from England, will join his...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600