Ramiz Raja, Babar Azam pay tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

After Indian iconic singer, Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam paid tribute to her.

Lata Mangeshkar was a well-known Indian playback vocalist and composer who is largely regarded as one of the country’s greatest and most influential musicians.

‘Greatness’

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja praised Lata’s talent, saying that her death has broken the music of former cricketer Kishore Kumar.

“Lata Mangeshkar was the epitome of grace, humility, and simplicity and therefore greatness… a lesson for all. Kishore Kumar and now her death has left me music broken!” Ramiz tweeted.

‘End of a golden era’

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s all-round captain, believes Lata’s voice would continue to control the world.

“End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon!,” Babar tweeted.

“RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji,” he added.

