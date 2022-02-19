Rashid Khan to play his last PSL match tonight

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan will not be available for Lahore Qalandars during the playoffs of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to the franchise, Rashid will play his last match tonight against Islamabad United.

Rashid will leave Pakistan after tonight’s match and will join his national team for the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Fawad Ahmed has been approved a replacement for the spinner by the PSL Technical Committee.

Rashed has played eight matches in the PSL so far grabbing 11 wickets.

Qalandars will lock horns with United tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 7:30 pm.

