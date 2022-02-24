Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 12:01 am
Rohit Sharma has become leading run-scorer in T20Is

LUCKNOW: During his 44-run knock against Sri Lanka on Thursday, India captain Rohit Sharma became the world's greatest run-scorer in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma

India’s captain Rohit Sharma reacts after his dismissal during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi on November 19, 2021. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) / —-IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE—–

After Sri Lanka decided to invite the hosts to bat first at the start of the three-match series in Lucknow, Rohit surpassed former India captain Virat Kohli (3,296) and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (3,299).

Rohit Sharma, who just took over as all-format captain, put on a 111-run opening stand with Ishan Kishan before being dismissed by Lahiru Kumara.

Since his debut in 2007, he has scored 3,307 runs in 123 T20Is, including four centuries.

Kohli, who has been rested for the series, is third on the list, but he has only 97 matches to his credit. Guptill, who is in the second position, has played 112 games.

