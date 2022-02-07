Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 03:57 pm
Russian teenage star Kamila Valieva becomes first woman to land quad jump at Olympics

kamila

Russian teenage star Kamila Valieva made figure skating history Monday, becoming the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics — and not content with one, she landed two.

The 15-year-old landed the quadruple leaps – when a skater rotates four times in the air – as she crushed the competition in Beijing’s freestyle programme team event.

Despite finishing 30 points ahead of second-placed Kaori Sakamoto, Valieva looked distraught at the end of her performance — she had fallen attempting a third quad jump.

She is part of a team trained by coach Eteri Tutberidze expected to take the podium in the women’s individual event in Beijing, and Valieva is a favourite for gold.

All three skaters have successfully landed quad leaps in the competition previously, but never at the Olympics.

A quad jump has been attempted at the Games before, according to the Olympics news site — Surya Bonaly tried it in 1992 but it was considered not fully rotated on landing and so was downgraded.

